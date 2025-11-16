Burna Boy , On This Job , Pride Shouldn’t Be A Factor By CKN

This incident happened in Denver USA few days ago

Burna Boy was on the stage performing when he noticed a lady sleeping on the front row. He stopped his performance and asked the security and boyfriend to take her away , threatening not to perform until she leaves

Couldn't Burna Boy had handled that incident probably, yes he could

He could have even invited the lady to the stage and make a show of it by asking her to join him in a dance

From what I read later , the lady said she was highly humiliated by Burna's action , according to her , she was fighting depression, which was why she came to the show after losing her child's father to the cold hands of death

I remember sometime ago , Kiss Daniel was performing at a show when he noticed a young man on the front not dancing

He stopped and ask him what the issue was , the guy told him he has not paid his school fees or something like that , Kiss Daniel instantly gave him N1m on the spot

This is not the first Burna is showing so much arrogance to his fans

I like him as an artiste, he has worked so hard to get to where he is today, but he can still curb such arrogant behaviours

What is an artiste without fans

I am speaking from experience as a former Artiste manager who has handled some of Nigeria's biggest artistes in the past

Burna Boy should know that he will not be in the limelight forever ..

Life is a stage , you play your part and leave the stage for others

While his management team are doing a good job on his stagecraft, they should also work on his Human Relations ( They both go hand in hand )

I wish him well

I am CKN , the former Artiste and Promotions Manager SONY MUSIC ( Nigeria )

Video Of The Incident







