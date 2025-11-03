Soludo, Other Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of November 8 Anambra Governorship Election

In a significant display of commitment to peaceful electoral conduct, candidates contesting the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State has signed a peace accord.

The incumbent, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, as the APGA candidate, was joined at the International Convention Center, Awka, by his opponents in a show of unity and shared commitment to democratic values.

In his address, Governor Soludo emphasized the importance of peaceful elections, stating that the day marks a crucial step towards ensuring that democracy thrives in Anambra, saying that the Anambra way is to fight and embrace the next day after the elections, expressing confidence in INEC to execute the assignment which he described as onerous.

The Convener, National Peace Committee, Bishop Hassan Kukah revealed that the event aims to ensure that democracy becomes believable, calling on INEC and other institutions to carry out their duties in fairness and honour.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, represented by General Martin-Luther Agwai said Anambra holds a special place in the Country, pointing out that democracy should always reflect the will of the people, as such, the principles should be honoured.

The Chairman, Independent Electoral Commission, Professor Joash Ojo Amiputa expressed commitment to ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible election, stressing that INEC can only succeed when they receive corresponding support from other stakeholders.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by the DIG, Operations, Ben Okolo emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force stands prepared to ensure the promotion of calm and peaceful atmosphere as strategies have been mapped out in liaison with sister security agencies.