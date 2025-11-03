Glo Honours its Women At SheGlows 2025

The 2025 SheGlows Summit brought together women from across the Glo community for an evening of laughter, learning, and shared inspiration at the Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos.

This year’s theme, “Wellness for Growth,” set the tone for a vibrant celebration of strength, balance, and brilliance — all centered on helping women thrive both personally and professionally.

SheGlows reflects Globacom’s continued commitment to empowering its female workforce by creating spaces where confidence, clarity, and community take center stage.

Three inspiring keynote speakers led heartfelt conversations on wellness, tenacity, and authentic leadership.

Dr. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, Non-Executive Director at Punch Nigeria Limited, opened with “The Ten Stages of Wellness.” She encouraged women to embrace every season of their lives, prioritise self-care, and rest intentionally. Quoting Joyce Meyer, she reminded the audience: “You can be pitiful or powerful, but you can’t be both.”

Next was Bunmi George, Founder of Shredder Gang, whose lively session on “Willpower and Tenacity” offered practical ways to achieve work-life balance. She stressed that moderation and discipline are key to lasting wellness — adding with a smile, “Your muscles are your longevity organ.”

Ifeoma Williams, Global Image Consultant and Executive Presence Coach, rounded off the talks with “Commanding the Room: Building Executive Presence and Influence for Career Growth.” She spoke about the power of authenticity and emotional intelligence in leadership, leaving the audience with this lasting thought: “Only when a woman truly glows does she grow.”A dynamic panel session followed, giving attendees a platform to share insights, ask questions, and connect beyond titles. Those unable to attend physically joined virtually, ensuring the SheGlows energy spread across all Glo locations.

Participants described the event as uplifting and deeply personal. Ifeyinwa Okoli, Team Lead, Customer Care, said, “Each speaker’s message hit home — I left feeling renewed.”

Esther Ohiomoba, from Enterprise Business, added, “It touched my core. My biggest takeaway is to let my brilliance serve, not intimidate.

More than just a corporate gathering, SheGlows 2025 stood as a testament to Glo’s belief that empowered women build stronger workplaces and communities. It celebrated self-worth, purpose, and the glow that comes from within — reminding every Glo woman that when she glows, she truly grows.