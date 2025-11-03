NSA Ribadu Office To Brief Media On Trump’s Genocide Claim Against Christians In Nigeria

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and security chiefs will brief the media on Monday afternoon.

The briefing is in response to the threat by U.S President Donald Trump to send troops to deal with terrorists in Nigeria.

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Mallam Lane Issa-Onilu disclosed this at the monthly National Joint Security Press Briefing aimed at updating the media on ongoing activities of government to contain insecurity and other vices.

Issa-Onilu said the briefing will provide adequate response to the allegations of genocide.



