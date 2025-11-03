Peter Obi Reacts To Donald Trump’s Threat, Calls For Dialogue

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 election has reacted to the threat by President Donald Trump over the alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria

This was his post

"The recent pronouncement by the US government declaring Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern' (CPC) and indicating possible military action should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious concern.

There is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing an unprecedented level of insecurity with attendant carnage and the most shocking loss of lives and property. According to Amnesty International, over 10,000 people have been killed in Nigeria since May 2023 and as I have repeatedly lamented, the unwarranted and unprovoked killing of Nigerians is most condemnable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop.

It is equally important to state that the terrible situation is significantly avoidable with competent leadership and governance.

While the insecurity did not start with the present government, what is most unfortunate is the lack and absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of APC APC-led government/leaders to effectively govern, galvanise and lead Nigeria where no one is unwarrantedly oppressed and killed, a Nation where peace, truth and justice reign!

As democracies, Nigeria and the US have long been strategic partners committed to regional peace and security. That relationship should not falter. The present situation calls for constructive diplomatic and any other plausible engagement by both nations aimed at addressing the prevailing and disturbing security concerns. Both countries must work in concert and expeditiously towards that purpose. "



