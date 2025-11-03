Chad Shuts Border With Nigeria Following US Military Invasion Threat

The government of Chad have reportedly closed its border with Nigeria over the threat of military invasion by President Donald Trump.

Recall that last Friday, October 31, President Trump said there have been reports of a Christian genocide in Nigeria and went on to redesignate Nigeria as a ‘’Country of Particular Interest’.

A post on X by security and counterinsurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, claims that the Chadian government have since closed their borders.

“ Military sources in N’Djamena confirmed on Monday that President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno ordered a complete military lockdown along the Nigerian border after intelligence suggested that terrorist elements from northern Nigeria were preparing to flee into Chadian territory.

According to the sources, the Chadian army has been placed on full alert, with troops and armoured vehicles deployed across key border corridors linking the two countries.

The President was quoted as warning that “no armed group or foreign force will be allowed to enter Chadian soil under any disguise” he said

The move comes amid heightened regional tension and growing speculation over America’s alleged military activities in parts of West Africa.

Security analysts said the closure was a preventive measure aimed at safeguarding Chadian sovereignty and preventing possible infiltration by armed groups exploiting regional instability.