PDP Factional Ag Chairman Mohammed Resumes At Wadata House

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received an official communication from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) introducing Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

The letter, signed by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), informed the Commission that the decision was reached following a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) held on November 1, 2025.

According to the letter, the NWC resolved that Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, who serves as the PDP Vice Chairman (North Central), be appointed as the Acting National Chairman to replace the suspended National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum. The decision, the party stated, was taken in accordance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

“The appointment of Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman is in line with the party’s constitution. We kindly request that all necessary steps be taken to recognize him in his new capacity. We would appreciate your prompt attention and response to this decision.” PDP said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed has since assumed duties at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.