Sowore Replies Lagos CP After Been Declared Wanted

Politician and activist Omoyele Sowore has replied Lagos State Police Commissioner who declared him wanted on Monday

This was his post

"The Lagos Police Commissioner, Moshood Jimoh, has reportedly declared me 'wanted' for 'disturbance of public peace', allegedly as a result of his officers' inability to execute a 'shoot on sight' order given by his illegal IGP, Kayode Egbetokun in Oworonsoki today.

Despite my repeated attempts to contact Nigeria Police Force Commissioner Jimoh, he has not taken my calls; nevertheless, I plan to meet with him soon to address his declaration. #RevolutionNow "

Video via News Central



