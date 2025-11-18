Senate Calls For 100,000 Additional Military Recruitment To Combat Insecurity

The senate is urging Nigeria's Armed Forces to immediate recruit at least 100,000 personnel to tackle insecurity in parts of the country.

It is also to set up an adhoc committee to look into the funding, expenditure and outcome of the safe school programme.

These and other resolutions were adopted following a motion on the Monday's abduction of 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi state.

Senate strongly condemns the heinous act and sympathise with families of the victims.

The Senate also mourns the murder of Brigadier General Uba and other military personnel in Borno State.