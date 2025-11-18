44 House Of Reps Members For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

In a new twist to the growing call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, a group of 44 serving Federal lawmakers from different regions in Nigeria both north and south, convened by Hon. Ikenga Imo, have written a two-page letter and resolution to President Tinubu urging the President to invoke his constitutional powers and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and convene an all inclusive political Roundtable with all parties to the challenges to find a lasting solution via a political window.





The Lawmakers under the aegis of concerned federal lawmakers in a letter addressed to the President urged him to as soon as practicable, direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to exercise his constitutional powers and discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.





The letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was signed by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Hon. Obi Aguocha, Hon. Murphy Osaro, Hon. Peter Akpanke, Hon. Mudshiru Lukman, Hon. Paul Nnamechi, Hon. Barr. Sunday Cyriacus, Hon. Obed Shehu, Hon. Engr. Dominic, Hon. Chief Ugwu Emmanuel, Hon. Daniel Asama Ago, Hon. Chike John Okafor, Hon. Adam Ogene Ogbaru, Hon. Emeka Martin's Chinedu, Hon. Chimaobi Sam, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, Hon. Donatus Matthew, Hon. Ibe Osonwa, Barr. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Hon. Mudashiru Lukman, Hon. Thaddeus Atta, Hon. Udema H. Okonkwo, Hon. Cyril Godwin, Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuike, Hon. Kana Nkemkama, Hon. Peter Aniekwe, Hon. Gwachem Maureen, Hon. Onwunka, Hon. Anayo Onwuegbu, Hon. Nwobosi Joseph, Hon. Amobi Godwin, Hon. Blessing Amadi, Hon. Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, Hon. Dr. Joshua Audu Gana, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, Hon. Emeka Idu, Hon. Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe

Hon. Matthew Nwogu, Hon. Tochukwu Okere, Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Hon. Godwin Offiono, Hon. Ngozi Okolie and Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.





The lawmakers called for discontinuance of the prosecution, and initiation of constructive dialogue, aimed at seeking a just political solution of the matter.





The letter read in part, "Dear Mr. President, THE NATIONAL INTEREST DRIVEN RESOLUTION BY CONCERNED FEDERAL LAWMAKERS ON THE ISSUE OF MAZI NNAMDI KANU CONTINUED DETENTION, after a closed door strategic meeting of the following federal lawmakers committed to promotion of national unity and stability; and after extensive consultations across all party lines and different ethnic groups, we hereby wrote and subscribe to this Letter to Mr. President, concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: Driven by the abiding and urgent need for national reconciliation and healing; and Having noted the Federal Government’s open negotiations with militants and different agitating groups in different parts of Nigeria; and in view of the insecurity that has pervaded Southeast since late 2015 and which spiked since 2021; andIn the realization of the many domestic court and international tribunal pronouncements in favor of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and In the face of the growing national groundswell supporting the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and for the discontinuance of his prosecution.





"We, the within-named federal lawmakers, hereby respectfully and earnestly request our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as follows:

To, as soon as practicable, direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to exercise his constitutional powers and discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and

To, pursuant to the discontinuance of the prosecution, initiate a constructive dialogue, aimed at seeking a just political solution of the matter.

We are grateful to you, our dear President, for Your Excellency’s prompt consideration of our request; and please be assured of our continuing respects for your high office."