Mistaken Identity: The Plight Of Two Brig Gen Ubas

Since the abduction of Brig Gen Musa Uba by ISWAP terrorists, there has been serious identity mix up between him and Brig Gen SM Uba, Director Defence Information.

The latter's pictures are allover the media as the victim

But a former spokesman of the Nigerian Army Brig Gen SK Usman rtd has come out to clearthe mix up





Here is his post

"I wish to express concern over the circulation of inaccurate information confusing Brigadier General Samaila Mohammed Uba, the Director Defence Information, with Brigadier General Musa Uba. For clarity, Brigadier General Samaila Mohammed Uba is presently in his office at the Defence Headquarters and fully attending to his official duties.

It is important that the public verifies information before sharing it to avoid unnecessary misinformation."

Brig Gen SK Usman rtd

Former Army Spokesman