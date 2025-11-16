Revealed: How APC Chieftain Was Killed By Gunmen In Zamfara

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Hon. Umar Sarkin Fada Moriki, has been killed by yet to be identified gunmen.

The politician was gunned down near Fegi village, close to Gidan Dawa in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, in the early hours of Saturday.

Moriki was reportedly travelling from Gusau to Kaduna when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle, killing him on the spot.

The Zamfara State chapter of the APC, led by Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Gusau.

According to the statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau, the slain party stalwart had participated in the APC stakeholders’ meeting and the grand reception held in honour of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Moriki, 62, previously served as Vice Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Area, Director-General of the State Revenue Generation, and Special Adviser on Rural Electrification, among other roles.

He is survived by three wives and several children.

Following the news of the killing, Dr. Matawalle cancelled all scheduled activities in his hometown of Maradun to attend the funeral prayer.

The party described Moriki as a philanthropist known for his simplicity, dedication, and support for the less privileged.











