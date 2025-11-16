My Second Tenure Will Be Hell For Drug Traffickers..Buba Marwa

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), has vowed that his second term in office will bring an intensified crackdown on drug barons and trafficking networks across the country.

Marwa, reappointed by President Bola Tinubu for another five-year term, told jubilant staff at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja that traffickers should expect no respite.

“This second tenure is going to be hell and bleak for them,” he warned. “Drugs shall not pass — in or out or within Nigeria.

He urged those involved in drug trafficking and illegal cultivation to abandon the trade immediately.

“This is the right time for them to drop that criminal business and face something legitimate,” he said. “If you refuse, you will be arrested, the drugs will be seized, and your assets will be confiscated. You will come out of jail to find nothing left.”

Marwa thanked the President, the agency’s personnel, and local and international partners for their support, saying his renewed mandate is a call for deeper commitment.

“We thank the President for recognising our collective efforts and giving us the opportunity to continue this war against drug abuse and trafficking,” he said.

On rehabilitation efforts, Marwa announced plans to expand NDLEA facilities nationwide. “We are rededicating our efforts to prevention, counseling, treatment, and rehabilitation,” he said, noting that seven new centres will be built in 2025 to ensure each state has one.

He also highlighted recent approval for drug testing for students entering tertiary institutions, saying it would help “catch them young before addiction sets in.”



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال