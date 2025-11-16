My Greatest Regret Was Handing Kwankwaso Our Presidential Ticket In 2023...NNPP Founder

The Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, has again lamented what he called betrayal by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and Elder Buba Galadima.

Aniebonam described the betrayal as people struggling over what doesn’t belong to them.

Aniebonam, who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the NNPP, made this known in a statement in Lagos following fresh crisis in the party.

Recall that in a letter to INEC dated Oct. 31 by Kwankwaso’s group, jointly signed by Dr Ahmed Ajuji and Mr Dipo Olayoku, the group had informed INEC of plans to hold fresh congresses nationwide to elect new officials for the NNPP.

The letter stated that the congresses for ward, local government and state will begin from Nov. 24, culminating in a national convention in January 2026.

Aniebonam queried why Kwankwaso and Galadima had continued their quest to hijack a party that does not belong to them.

“It is regrettable to note that Kwankwaso, whom I gave the NNPP presidential ticket for free in 2023, can descend to the level of lacking in good conscience in the name of politics.

“For clarity sake, Kwankwaso sent a delegation of highly respected Nigerians in the persons of Galadima, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi and Prof. Sam Angwe to my country home in Umuawulu town, Anambra State, Nigeria.

“They were seeking assistance to enable him contest the presidential election on NNPP platform in 2023.

“We obliged him at no cost, only for him to take advantage of our platform and gave to members of his Kwankwasiya Movement, who contested other elections of the state assembly, federal house of representative and senatorial seats at no cost.

“A simple, liberal and brotherly Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were entered into between NNPP and the Kwankwasiya Movement under his leadership which expired after the 2023 elections.”

Aniebonam noted that after the general elections of 2023, the MoU was reviewed to the benefit or otherwise of the parties concerned.

“Most unfortunately, Kwankwaso planned a betrayal of trust against my good nature and the party.

“It is already in the public space that Kwankwaso went behind illegally to change the logo, colour and constitution of the NNPP to his advantage. He wanted to hijack the party for his personal gain.”

According to the NNPP founder, the worst later happened when Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiya movement claimed that they had expelled me from the party I founded and registered with INEC in 2001.

“What an impunity, arrogance, disrespectfulness and betrayal of trust.

“The NNPP constitution does not allow any member of the party to touch the founder, being a life member of the board.

“As a former minister of defence, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, a Senator of the Federal Republic, a two-term governor and with a seating Gov Abba Yusuf Kano as his godson, I had expected much more from Kwankwaso.

“Kwankwaso is disposed to huge financial resources to do whatever he likes. It is most unfortunate and regrettable.

“The leadership struggle and quest to hijack the NNPP has led to so many litigations and sadly, massive defection of our members to other parties.

“NNPP shall come out stronger in 2027 as the party to watch despite the antics of Kwankwaso and his group,” Aniebonam added.

(NAN)












