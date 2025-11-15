President Tinubu’s Media Aide Raises Concerns On State Of Waste Management In FCT

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s media aide Temitope Ajayi posted this on the state of waste management in the FCT

"My own Matter of Particular Concern (MPC) is the state of waste management and disposal in Abuja.

Something has certainly broken with waste management and collection in Abuja that requires urgent fixing.

Refuse is taking over the city. Minister Wike should pay immediate attention to this.

We salute his work in expanding road infrastructure and restarting many abandoned road projects and bridges. His achievements are very visible in this regard.

The Minister must now avert public health crisis with heaps of refuse and odious stench taking over public spaces."