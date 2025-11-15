PDP Expels Wike , Fayose, Anyanwu, Two Others

The Umar Damagun-led Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has expelled FCT Minister Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose and eight others over alleged anti-party activities.

Others expelled include: the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Bature, Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, Mohammed Abdulrahman, Mao Ohuabunwa, Austin Nwachukwu, George Turner, Abraham Amali and Dan Orbi

Also, the party has dissolved the executives of the party in Rivers, Abia, Imo, Plateau and Enugu States.

The motions to this effect were moved by.member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chief Bode George and Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde at the ongoing PDP Elective National Convention in Ibadan.

While George moved for the sack of the party chieftains, Makinde moved for the dissolution of the affected state excos.

They said the expulsion and dissolution order are in accordance with the Section 33 sub section 2 of the 2017 Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



