Gov Fintiri Disagrees With PDP Over Nyesom Wike's Expulsion

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has dissociated himself from the position of expelling the Minister of the FCT, Wike, from the PDP.

The governor said: “I, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State, wish to categorically state that I dissociate myself from the position of expelling the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike , from (PDP). I believe that this decision is not in the best interest of the party, and I will not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.





“As a faithful party member, my position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration. I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party.





“I urge all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion. As a party man, I am committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP.





“Let me reiterate that my position is guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation, and I will continue to work towards achieving this goal.”