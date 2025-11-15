Autopsy Confirms Murder Of Ex-Ondo Governorship Candidate Akingboye, Family Members Detained

The Lagos State Police Command has officially established that former Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Bamidele Akingboye, was murdered.

Speaking exclusively to Channels Television, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olorundare Jimoh, confirmed that the police had received the results of the autopsy and were now prepared to move forward with further investigation and prosecution.





According to CP Jimoh, the autopsy, conducted on September 11, along with other recent findings, led to the arrest and re-detention of seven out of the fourteen members of the Akingboye family earlier invited for questioning.

The police are currently awaiting legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) to determine the next steps.

Earlier, detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, had arrested and interrogated nine close family members and aides in connection with the death.

One of the early red flags investigated by detectives was a suspicious transfer of ₦50 million from the late Akingboye’s account, allegedly shared by some members of his immediate family, among other issues.





CP Jimoh stated, “With the toxicology findings concluded, we await advice from the DPP so prosecution can begin against anyone found culpable of murder.”

Before now, Channels Television had conducted an exclusive crime-scene interview with some family members who expressed confidence that the police would carry out a thorough investigation.

Akingboye was reported to have died under uncertain circumstances on September 3rd, with family members and aides claiming that his body was discovered in the backyard of his mansion.

His first son, Samuel Akingboye, who resides in Ondo State, alerted the police and called for a comprehensive investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding his father’s death.

CP Olorundare Jimoh has reaffirmed his commitment to uncovering the truth and bringing anyone involved to justice.