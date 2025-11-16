PDP Elects Ex Minister Turaki As National Chairman

A former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, has been elected as the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

His election was announced on Saturday night by a former lawmaker representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Obi, at the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Obi explained that Turaki ran unopposed after the party’s 2023 governorship candidate in Katsina State, Lado Danmarke, withdrew from the race.

He noted that despite withdrawing, Danmarke still secured 275 votes from delegates, while Turaki polled 1,516 votes to emerge chairman.

The former lawmaker disclosed that a total of 1,834 votes were cast, out of which 43 were voided.

“It is therefore clear from the votes cast that Taminu Turaki has won the position of National Chairman of the PDP with a total of 1,516 votes,” he declared.

Obi also announced that Solarin Sunday Adekunle won the seat of Deputy National Organising Secretary with 633 votes.

The positions of National Youth Leader and Deputy National Legal Adviser were stepped down, while 17 other offices were uncontested and their nominees returned elected.

Obi added that a total of 3,131 delegates participated in the exercise, while 2,745 delegates were accredited.

Governors in attendance at the convention included Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

However, Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba) were absent.

Others present were the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Gombe State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo; and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, among others.

CKNNews earlier reported that in August, the PDP National Executive Committee zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South in line with the party’s rotation principle and zoned the national chairmanship to the North.

Ahead of the convention, influential North-West stakeholders endorsed Turaki as their consensus candidate during a series of meetings held in October.

Those who participated in the endorsement included the governors of Bauchi, Plateau, Adamawa, and Zamfara states, as well as the then acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Other notable participants were former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana; Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; and former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau.



