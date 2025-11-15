Gen Malu's Home Town Zaki Biam Residents Pay Kidnap Gangs N100,000 Protection Fees

Residents of Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State are living in growing fear following a surge in criminal activities, including kidnapping threats, motorcycle theft, and reported cult operations within the town.

A source from the community at the weekened, said that residents had recently been receiving phone calls from unknown individuals demanding money and threatening to abduct victims who fail to comply.

“People are scared because these callers sound serious and very coordinated. We need urgent help before things get out of hand,” he stated.

He disclosed that the rising insecurity had been compounded by the activities of a suspected cult group. According to him, the group holds regular meetings at the shop of their alleged chairman, located at the former SSS office along Yam Market bypass leading to the Mechanic Site.

“These boys meet both during the day and very late at night. Their activities are suspicious, and everyone in the area is worried about what they are planning.

“Motorcycle snatching has also escalated in recent weeks, with thieves targeting riders at night. The trend has created heightened tension, as many rely on motorcycles for transportation and business.

“And because all the motorcycle thefts have happened at night people no longer move around freely once it gets dark,” he said.

He noted that kidnapping threats had added a new layer of fear. “One case involved a POS operator, names withheld, who allegedly paid ¦ 100,000 after being threatened by criminals who warned they would kidnap him if he refused.

“Imagine receiving a call telling you to send money or you will be taken away. That is the kind of fear people here are living with everyday,” he said.

Residents are calling for immediate intervention from security agencies, saying the situation was deteriorating and could lead to more dangerous incidents if not addressed promptly.

“We are appealing to the government and security operatives to come to our rescue. Lives and property are no longer safe, and something must be done urgently,” he lamented.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet could not be reached at press time.

Zaki Biam is the hometown of former Chief of Army Staff Gen Malu rtd

Vanguard