Police Confirms Abduction Of 25 School Girls By Bandits In Kebbi State

POLICE TACTICAL UNITS, MILITARY PERSONNEL AND VIGILANTES HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED FOR SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATIONS OF THE KIDNAPPED STUDENTS OF GOVERNMENT GIRLS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, MAGA.





On the 17th November, 2025 at about 0400hrs, information received revealed that, a gang of armed bandits with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically, stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Danko district, Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State. The police tactical units deployed in the school engaged them into a gun duel.





Unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abducted Twenty Five students from their hostel to unknown destination.





Similarly, one Hassan Makuku 'm' was shot dead while Ali Shehu 'm' sustained injury in his right hand.





Upon receiving the unfortunate incident, a combined team of additional Police tactical units, military personnel and Vigilantes has been deployed in the area and they are currently combing the bandits' routes and nearby forest, with a view to rescue the abducted students and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the darstardly act.





In the light of the above regrettable incident, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani had reiterated the Command's unwavering determination in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents of Kebbi State.





He equally appealed to the members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and continue supporting Police operations for peace and stability to be maintained.





CSP NAFIU ABUBAKAR KOTARKOSHI, anipr

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

KEBBI STATE COMMAND.