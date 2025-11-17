NCAA Commence Investigation Into VDM , Mr Jollof Fight Inside Plane ( See Video)

Nigerian carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, Monday, handed over social media influencers, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkman, and Freedom Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, to airport security over the incident that happened during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport, Delta State.





Fight broke out in the plane when Verydarkblackman confronted the social media influencer

Blows were exchanged before co passengers stepped in to separate the gladiators

They were disembarked and handed over to the police at the airport for further questioning

Meanwhile the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA ) in a statement issued by its spokesperson said it has commenced investigation into the matter

NCAA Statement

Video











