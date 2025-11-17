NCAA Commence Investigation Into VDM , Mr Jollof Fight Inside Plane ( See Video)

byCKN NEWS -
0



Nigerian carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, Monday, handed over social media influencers, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkman, and Freedom Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, to airport security over the incident that happened during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport, Delta State.



Fight broke out in the plane when Verydarkblackman confronted the social media influencer 

Blows were exchanged before co passengers stepped in to separate the gladiators 

They were disembarked and handed over to the police at the airport for further questioning 

Meanwhile the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA ) in a statement issued by its spokesperson said it has commenced investigation into the matter 

NCAA Statement 





Video





Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال