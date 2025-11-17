I Shed Tears Whenever I Hear Reports Of Killings ..Godswill Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says the responsibility of restoring peace and unity in Plateau State and across Nigeria lies with the Nigerian government and its people, not with any foreign entity.

Speaking at the Jos Polo Field on Saturday during the formal reception of political defectors into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akpabio stressed that Nigerians must actively participate in building and sustaining peace.

He reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ending the violence in Plateau and other troubled areas.

“We are calling on God Almighty to help us at the centre to bring peace to Plateau. Anyone who will lead this state must be committed to peace. This is the only party that cares for you,” he said.

Representing President Tinubu, Akpabio assured residents that the federal government is fully invested in restoring stability.

“It is not outsiders who will come and give you peace. It is we, Nigerians, who must bring peace. We must learn to live together. Without peace, there can be no progress.”

The Senate President grew emotional as he addressed the ongoing killings in the state.

“I cry whenever I hear that a human being whether a child or an adult has been k+lled,” he said, describing the loss of lives as heartbreaking for both himself and President Tinubu.

According to him, the crisis predates the current administration.

“This problem didn’t begin today. Many people have died in Plateau. Nigeria is crying. Too much blood has been shed, and we are not happy,” he stated.

He added that many international reports being referenced today date back to 2010, when he served as a governor and witnessed widespread killings firsthand.

Akpabio acknowledged the significant scale of destruction and displacement but vowed that renewed efforts would be deployed to restore peace in Plateau and across Nigeria.

He urged the people of Plateau State to support President Tinubu and the APC, insisting that greater development and stability would come with their cooperation.