Pope Leo Condemns Violence Against Nigerian Christians

Pope Leo XIV has voiced concern over violence allegedly targeting Christians in Nigeria and other countries.

The Pope’s comment on Sunday comes about two weeks after President Trump threatened military action in Nigeria over an alleged genocide against Christians in the country.

In a post on his verified X handle, @Pontifex, the Pope lamented that Christians were suffering discrimination and persecution.

He cited Nigeria and some other African countries, as well as Bangladesh in South Asia, as hotspot regions where worship centres were allegedly being targeted by attackers.

“In various parts of the world, Christians suffer discrimination and persecution. I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, and other countries from which we frequently hear of attacks on communities and places of worship,” the Pope said. “God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children!”

He also prayed “for the families of Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where in recent days there has been a massacre of civilians. Let us pray that all violence may cease and that believers may work together for the common good.”







