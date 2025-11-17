Pope Leo Condemns Violence Against Nigerian Christians

byCKN NEWS -
0



Pope Leo XIV has voiced concern over violence allegedly targeting Christians in Nigeria and other countries.

The Pope’s comment on Sunday comes about two weeks after President Trump threatened military action in Nigeria over an alleged genocide against Christians in the country.

In a post on his verified X handle, @Pontifex, the Pope lamented that Christians were suffering discrimination and persecution.

He cited Nigeria and some other African countries, as well as Bangladesh in South Asia, as hotspot regions where worship centres were allegedly being targeted by attackers.

“In various parts of the world, Christians suffer discrimination and persecution. I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, and other countries from which we frequently hear of attacks on communities and places of worship,” the Pope said. “God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children!”

He also prayed “for the families of Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where in recent days there has been a massacre of civilians. Let us pray that all violence may cease and that believers may work together for the common good.”



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال