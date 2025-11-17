Veteran Journalist Dan Agbese Dies At 81

Chief Dan Agbese, a highly reverred media personality, is dead.

According to a statement issued by the Agbese family of Ikpilogwu clan of Agila district, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, he died on Monday.

“We hereby announce the passing away of our husband , father, grandfather, brother, uncle and mentor: Chief Dan Agbese, the Awan’Otun of Agila.”

“Chief Agbese transited to eternal glory this morning, Monday November 17, 2025. He was aged 81.

“Burial arrangements would be announced by the family in due course.

“Born May 12, 1944 in Agila, Chief Agbese was a renowned journalist and author, famous for his seminal contributions to journalism practice in Nigeria and renowned for his satirical columns.

He was editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers, and General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi.

“Chief Agbese was one of the founders of the trail-blazing Newswatch magazine and was until April 2010 its Editor-in-Chief.

“Before his passing, he wrote several books and maintained weekly columns in notable newspapers including the Daily Trust and The Guardian, while running a media consultancy with his friends and colleagues, Ray Ekpu, Yakubu Muhammed and Soji Akinrinade.

“He is survived by his wife , Chief Rose Agbese, their six children, and seven grandchildren.”