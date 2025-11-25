Police Arrest Vigilante Commander, Herdsman Over Deadly Anwule Benue Attack

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with the recent deadly attack on Anwule community in Ohimini Local Government Area, where several persons, including a pastor, were killed.

The suspects, identified as Isah Peter and Moses Peter from Agatu LGA, along with a Fulani herdsman, were apprehended after weeks of investigation. Isah, who serves as the acting commander of the Eguma community vigilante group, allegedly used a community-owned firearm to carry out the attack.

Speaking after his arrest, 22-year-old Isah revealed that he acted on instructions from a man known only as “Pepper,” who allegedly provided the weapon used. He also admitted involvement in several violent incidents along the Otukpo–Oweto highway.





Over the past year, the Otukpo–Oweto corridor has become notorious for attacks on travellers, with reports of abductions and killings by armed gangs and vigilante groups. Residents often restrict travel to daylight hours or police-convoyed trips.



