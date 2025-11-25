Soldier Attacked, Killed In Aba

A Nigerian soldier has been killed in Aba town, Abia State, a day after the sentencing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment for terrorism

The soldier, a Lance Corporal, identified as David was killed last Friday

According to military sources, David was attacked at his father’s house at Ngwa Road, Aba around 2pm.

“He was on pass, so he decided to visit his relatives in Aba. However, He was killed, a day after the life sentence given to Nnamdi Kanu,” one of the top sources said.

“Other soldiers in the area should be at alert and always be in mufti when not in group.”

Another source added, “Yes, it’s true, he was of 20NA. One LCpl David who was on sick leave. 

Some unknown gunmen went to his father’s house at Ngwa Road, Aba, Abia State and murdered him.

