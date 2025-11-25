Imprisonment: Why UK Refused Nigeria’s Request On Ike Ekweremadu

The UK government has rejected a request by Nigeria to deport a former senior Nigerian politician convicted of organ trafficking.





Ike Ekweremadu, 63, a former deputy president of the Nigerian senate and ally of the former president Goodluck Jonathan, is serving a sentence of nine years and eight months after being found guilty in 2023 of conspiring to exploit a man for his ki.dney.





Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and a co-conspirator, Dr Obinna Obeta, trafficked a young man to London with a view to harv.esting his kid.ney, which they planned to transplant to Ekweremadu’s daughter Sonia in a private unit of an NHS hospital.





It was the first conviction for o.rgan trafficking under the Modern Slavery Act.





Last week, a Nigerian government delegation, led by the foreign minister, Yusuf Tuggar, met officials at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to discuss Ekweremadu’s case. The delegation requested his depo.rtation so he could serve his remaining sentence in Nigeria.





A source at the MoJ has confirmed the request was rejected. It is understood the UK government was concerned that Nigeria could offer no guarantees that Ekweremadu would continue his prison sentence after being dep.orted.





A government spokesperson said it could not comment on individual prisoners. They added: “Any prisoner transfer is at our discretion following a careful assessment of whether it would be in the interests of justice.”



