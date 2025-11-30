Ambassadorial List Made Up Of Disgraced Propagandists, Characterless Politicians...PDP

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, on Saturday, the PDP said the list includes individuals perceived negatively by Nigerians and the international community due to “integrity deficits and notable anti-democratic activities."

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the list of ambassadorial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu, describing the selections as “reprehensible and scandalous.”

Full Statement

AMBASSADORIAL LIST: SCANDALOUS AND REFLECTIVE OF PRESIDENTIAL VALUES

The Peoples Democratic Party strongly condemns the list of Ambassadorial nominees as submitted by President Bola Tinubu. This list contains the names of many people (disgraced propagandists, characterless politicians, and public officials) who are widely perceived negatively by Nigerians and the global community, for their integrity deficit and notable anti-democratic activities. This development is not just a sad commentary on our country’s history of diplomatic representation; it is very reprehensible and scandalous.

While most Nigerians are seriously appalled by the inclusion of most of the nominees, they are not totally surprised, given the history and disposition of this administration.

Furthermore, it is an incontestable fact that a nominee is a clear and direct reflection of the values and estimation of the nominator. By making these nominations, the President has shown Nigerians that these are the best people he has to represent our country in the countries where they will be posted.

That it took the President almost three years to produce this list speaks to the paucity of excellent people within his reach.

Specifically, we convey the disappointment of many right-thinking Nigerians on the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate-past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), whose administration of our electoral umpire was characterised by countless double-speaks, flip-flops, and undelivered promises, which ultimately resulted in the birth of this administration, which is struggling in all areas of governance.

To offer him an ambassadorial appointment at a time like this is an excellent exemplar of a skewed reward system, which we suspect is designed as an incentive to the new INEC Chairman, to also deliver flawed elections in 2027, in expectation of future rewards. This is absolutely scandalous and completely unacceptable.

May we remind the President and all Nigerians that the respect a country gets from other countries cannot be separated from the integrity profile and public perception of both the President and the Ambassadors. So, appointing and sending ambassadors with tainted political profiles is not only a great disservice to Nigeria but a setup for a diplomatic all-time low.

To this end, we demand that President Bola Tinubu withdraw the said list and renominate only those with stellar democratic credentials and high moral standing, capable of commanding global respect for the ambassadorial assignments.

Signed:

Comrade Ini Ememobong, mnipr

National Publicity Secretary