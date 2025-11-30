GOC 82 Division Visits 13, 14 Brigades , Calls For Security Cooperation





The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Oluremi Ayobami Fadairo, has undertaken his maiden operational tours of 13 and 14 Brigades Nigerian Army and other units and schools within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR). He also paid courtesy call on the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr Alex C Otti.





The visit featured operational briefings, commissioning of projects, and addresses to officers and soldiers, underscoring his unwavering commitment to professionalism, operational excellence, and troops’ welfare.





While addressing Governor Otti and heads of security agencies at the Abia State Government House, Major General Fadairo emphasized the importance of synergy among security agencies in the South East. He advocated for a joint security summit involving state governors and heads of security agencies across the region. This he said will boost synergy of purpose in tackling security challenges in the region.

The GOC assured the Governor of renewed strategies aimed at consolidating past successes and rejuvenating ongoing operations. He expressed gratitude to the Governor for his consistent support to the Division and other security agencies.





In 13 Brigade AOR, while commending the Brigade’s operational effectiveness, Major General Fadairo noted that the unit performance reflects the Nigerian Army’s renewed drive for professionalism and joint-force readiness. He urged the troops to keep-up the tempo.





The GOC also commissioned projects executed under the Brigade Commander's, Brigadier General MO Ibrahim’s leadership. These included the newly completed General OO Oluyede Hall, a modern multi-purpose facility for lectures and conferences and two units of Soldiers’ Transit Accommodation quarters. Speaking at the commissioning, Major General Fadairo lauded Brigadier General Ibrahim’s developmental initiatives, describing the projects as clear evidence of his commitment to troops’ welfare. He urged officers to emulate such forward-thinking leadership style.





At 14 Brigade AOR, Major General Fadairo charged officers and soldiers to remain patriotic and resolute in stamping out residual criminal activities in the region. He emphasized the need to respect and protect law-abiding citizens while working in synergy with personnel of other security agencies.





The GOC also conveyed the appreciation and commendation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W Shaibu NAM, to the Commander 14 Brigade, Brigadier General HM Bello, and other commanders and troops within 82 Division AOR. He praised their gallantry and achievements in degrading separatist groups and other criminal elements in the South East.





Major General Fadairo reassured the troops of the COAS’s commitment to prioritizing their welfare both during service and after retirement. He further charged them to remain loyal to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to continue giving their best for the Nation.







