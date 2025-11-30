Army Rescues 12 Abducted Teenage Girls In Askira/UBA , Borno State





The Nigerian Army has successfully rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mussa District of Askira/Uba Local Government Area, Borno State. The victims, aged between 15 and 20, were kidnapped on 23 November while harvesting crops on their family farmlands and were freed on Saturday, 29 November, following a swift, intelligence-led operation by troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the southern Borno axis.

The rescued girls have been evacuated to a secure military facility where they are receiving comprehensive medical care, psychological support and debriefing. Upon completion of these processes, they will be formally reunited with their families. Their recovery has brought immense relief to the community, which had been gripped by fear following the abduction.





The rescued victims include Fatima Shaibu (17), Fatima Umaru (15), Hauwa Abubakar (18), Saliha Muhammed (15), Sadiya Umaru (17), Amira Babel (15), Zara Adamu (17), Nana Shaibu (15), Zainab Musa (18), Zainab Muhammed (17), Jamila Saidu (15) and Hauwa Hamidu (17).

The military high command commended the doggedness of the troops for their swift response and acknowledged the crucial support of security stakeholders and local informants whose timely information enabled the successful rescue. Troops continue to pursue ISWAP remnants across southern Borno to prevent further attacks and safeguard civilians.

The Nigerian Army calls on communities to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing credible and timely information, emphasizing that collaborative efforts are essential to defeating terrorism and ensuring lasting security.