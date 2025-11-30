Kano Govt Raises Alarm Over Ganduje's Alleged Plans To Raise 12,000 Militia Group

Rising from its 34th State Executive Council meeting, the Kano State Government has called for the immediate arrest of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over alleged inciting statements and an alleged attempt to create an illegal militia group in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, made the call on behalf of the government while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ganduje, in a statement, described the move as reckless, baseless, and a clear reflection of incompetence.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje said the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf has abandoned its core duty of securing the lives and property of citizens, opting instead for what he described as political theatrics.

But Waiya insisted that the former governor should be arrested and investigated by security authorities over his alleged link to incidents of insecurity recorded in some parts of the state.

He urged public figures to avoid statements that could incite unrest while assuring citizens of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order across the state.

He stated: “The Council deliberated extensively over the recent inflammatory statements made by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Deputy Senate President, Barau I. Jibrin, who alleged that the state is vulnerable to banditry and further announced plans to recruit 12,000 individuals under a proposed religious police outfit named Khairul Nas.

“Council noted that the utterances were inciting, reckless, and capable of undermining the security efforts of the Kano State Government and the President Tinubu-led administration, which has demonstrated genuine concern for the plight of its citizens and has continued to work tirelessly to safeguard their lives and properties across the nation. Less than 48 hours after the statement, suspected bandits infiltrated some border communities in the state, raising concerns that the remarks might have been premeditated or linked to the assault.

“Accordingly, the Council reaffirmed its appreciation to the Federal Government and security agencies for their ongoing support in the fight against insecurity, and therefore called for the immediate investigation and arrest of the former Governor for attempting to create an illegal militia group.

“It urged public figures to avoid statements that could incite unrest and assured citizens of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order across the state.”

Speaking further in his reaction, Ganduje said: “It is deeply unfortunate that rather than addressing the escalating insecurity ravaging the state, Governor Yusuf has chosen to chase shadows while searching for scapegoats to conceal his glaring failures.”

He specifically accused the governor of ignoring communities such as Bagwai, Shanono, and Tsanyawa, which he said were living in fear without receiving any visit or empathy from the state’s chief executive.