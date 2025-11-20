Olusegun Awolowo Is Dead

Olusegun Awolowo, one of the grandsons of the late statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has passed away. His death was confirmed in a statement released by the Awolowo family.

Family Statement on the Passing of Olusegun Awolowo

“With hearts weighed down by deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather — Olusegun Awolowo.

“He was an exceptional man — a devoted husband, an extraordinary father, a loving grandfather, and the steady anchor of our family. A loyal patriot and committed servant of Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the progress of the nation with vision, integrity, and unwavering devotion.

“He cherished his family. He loved his work. He served his country with passion. And he lived each day with humility, purpose, and a generosity that touched everyone around him.

“We are devastated by this loss but profoundly grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he gave so freely. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

The statement added that “THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE CONDOLENCES AT HIS RESIDENCE BETWEEN 2 – 4 PM DAILY.”

He is an Alumnus of Igbobi College Lagos