EFCC Declares Oil Merchant Ufoma Immanuel Wanted For Forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Ufoma Immanuel, managing director and chief executive officer of Chappal Energies, wanted over an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

The EFCC announced this in a public notice issued on Wednesday, asking for information that could assist in locating Mr Immanuel.

According to the notice, Immanuel, 46, is an indigene of Edo State and his last known address is 77 Nelson Mandela Street, Maitama, Abuja.

“The public is hereby notified that UFOMA JOSEPH IMMANUEL, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery,” the statement said.

The EFCC asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact its offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

Information may also be sent through the EFCC hotline 0809 332 2644 or via email at info@efcc.gov.ng.

Ufoma Immanuel was appointed managing director of Chappal Petroleum Development Company in January 2021.

The company focuses on ESG-driven and energy-independent operations and is involved in developing brownfield upstream assets in the Niger Delta.

He is one of the founding partners of Chappal and previously served as head of corporate finance and strategy at Eroton Exploration and Production.

In September, an $860 million divestment by TotalEnergies to Chappal Energies did not go through after the company failed to meet financial obligations.







