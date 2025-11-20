Gov Abiodun Mourns Segun Awolowo

Governor Dapo Abiodun's statement on the demise of Chief Segun Awolowo

"We received the news of Mr. Segun Awolowo Jr.’s passing with deep shock and heavy hearts. To us, this is not just a public loss but a personal one. Segun was a fine gentleman, intelligent, warm, and effortlessly gracious. We will always treasure the moments we shared and the lessons his life embodied.

We remember him as a courageous public servant whose service to Nigeria was marked by integrity and excellence. From his early days in legal practice to his roles under Presidents Obasanjo and Yar’Adua, and later as Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, he distinguished himself as a national asset. His election as President of ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisations was a testament to his credibility and competence.

Even though his journey was brief, it was undeniably impactful. We commiserate with his wife, children, the entire Awolowo family, and all Nigerians who mourn this great loss. We submit to God’s will and pray that his gentle soul finds rest. 🕊️"

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Tribute

"I commiserate with the Awolowo family on the passing of Olusegun Awolowo, grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. His death is a painful loss. Segun Awolowo served our country with integrity, clear purpose and a genuine commitment to national progress.

My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. I pray that God gives them strength and grants him peaceful rest."