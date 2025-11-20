Gov Abiodun Mourns Segun Awolowo

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Governor Dapo Abiodun's statement on the demise of Chief Segun Awolowo 

"We received the news of Mr. Segun Awolowo Jr.’s passing with deep shock and heavy hearts. To us, this is not just a public loss but a personal one. Segun was a fine gentleman, intelligent, warm, and effortlessly gracious. We will always treasure the moments we shared and the lessons his life embodied.

We remember him as a courageous public servant whose service to Nigeria was marked by integrity and excellence. From his early days in legal practice to his roles under Presidents Obasanjo and Yar’Adua, and later as Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, he distinguished himself as a national asset. His election as President of ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisations was a testament to his credibility and competence.

Even though his journey was brief, it was undeniably impactful. We commiserate with his wife, children, the entire Awolowo family, and all Nigerians who mourn this great loss. We submit to God’s will and pray that his gentle soul finds rest. 🕊️"

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Tribute

"I commiserate with the Awolowo family on the passing of Olusegun Awolowo, grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. His death is a painful loss. Segun Awolowo served our country with integrity, clear purpose and a genuine commitment to national progress.

My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. I pray that God gives them strength and grants him peaceful rest."

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال