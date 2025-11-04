NIS Denies Seizing Natasha Akpoti Passport

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has denied the allegation of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, that its officers withheld her passport at the airport.

The immigration spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, told Channels Television on Tuesday, shortly after the Kogi senator alleged an attempt to block her from travelling, that the incident was part of routine immigration procedures.

“NIS didn’t seize the distinguished senator’s passport, but rather she went through routine immigration checks and was allowed to travel,” the NIS spokesperson said.

Speaking further, Akinlabi clarified that officers were only performing their statutory duties.

“The NIS officers needed to conduct their checks. They may take your passport to do so, but that doesn’t mean it was seized as alleged.

“She has since been allowed to travel. Perhaps while waiting for the checks to be completed, she assumed she was being stopped from travelling,” he said.

The immigration spokesperson noted that the Kogi senator made her video during the routine process but did not post an update after being cleared to fly.

“She has travelled since then. The video was made while she was going through the checks, not after. The passport was never seized,” Akinlabi said.