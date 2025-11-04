Chief Of Policy , Planning Abdulsami Ibrahim Decorated With New Rank Of Lt Gen, Retires

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, earlier today joined the Chief of Defence Intelligence Lieutenant General Parker Undiandeye; other Service Chiefs; Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Services Headquarters; as well as family members, friends and well-wishers at the investiture ceremony of the immediate past Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Lieutenant General Abdulsami Ibrahim.


The distinguished senior officer was decorated with the rank of Lieutenant General by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede. 

 Following his promotion, the seasoned officer will be proceeding on retirement after 35 years of meritorious military service.

