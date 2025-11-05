How Two Sons Of Founder Of RCCG Died Within Seven Months

Pastor Ifeoluwa Akindayomi, the last born of the founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pa Josiah Akindayomi has diéd. He was 63 years old.

He died Sunday November 2.

His death came about 45 years after that of his father and 7 months after the transition of his elder brother, Pastor Kolade Akindayomi, who died on May 4 this year.

A close family friend of the late Ifeoluwa Akindayomi told Church Times that his death was shocking and too sudden

‘Nobody would have thought he would die barely 24 hours after he was chairman of a wedding ceremony..

The source said “he was very okay and had no sign of any illness. For him to have served as chairman of a wedding a day before he died was clear indication that he was okay to many of us. But the unexpected did happen.”





On how he died, the source said “he had gone for a prayer walk on Sunday morning and came back to his house at the RCCG Camp and was about to prepare for the Sunday service when he missed his steps and fell headlong, hitting his head on a sharp object in the house. He sustained injury from the fall and passed out.

Before he could be helped to the hospital the worst had happened.”

Until his death, Pastor Ifeoluwa Akindayomi was Assistant Provincial Pastor of Ogun Province 5 of the RCCG. He also owned a vibrant printing press.

His wife and children have since relocated abroad according to the source, “Leaving only him in Nigeria.”

The family according to the source wanted him to come over to stay with them in Canada where they live. But he insisted on living in Nigeria because of his business and the ministry work

He was said to have expressed a lot of worry that his family was not staying with him in Nigeria and had even tried to persuade his son to come back home so he could help manage the family business.

“The young man was said to have turned down his father’s request and did not show any interest in coming back to Nigeria.” Said the source..

When it was clear his children and wife were not interested in coming back home, he decided lately to relocate to join them. ‘I was told he just secured a permanent stay in Canada and was preparing to go and meet his family before his eventual death” said a close acquaintance.

One of his childhood friends who is also a pastor at the RCCG, Debo Akinyemi, described the late pastor as a gentle man who did not throw his weight around.

“He was not given to show and lived a very quiet life. Many people never knew him as the son of the founder. He was not the type that would want any attention for himself. He was just content with his business and the bit he could do in God’s vineyard.” .said Akinyemi

He noted that his greatest strength was being able to keep his friends and his love for people.. ‘He had a good human relations and was doing quite well. The last time I saw him was during the convention of the RCCG. His house was home to many people who came for the convention. I am really devastated to hear of his death.’ said Akinyemi.

Recalling their days together at Molusi College, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, Akinyemi said, ‘He was a perfect gentle man. He picks his words and was generally pleasant. There was no air around him.. he was just like any other student.

“He did not go about bragging. As a pastor he truly loved God. He would not fight for anything. One would have thought he would have risen to a very high position in the church. But I guess he must have decided by himself to keep low and not agitate for anything.I am personally going to miss him.”