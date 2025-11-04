My Near Miss Encounter With Gunmen In Lagos..CKN

Seasoned journalist and Executive Editor CKNNews Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu has narrated his near encounter with gunmen in Lagos





We Need To Be Extra Careful

On Sunday morning, I dropped off a friend heading to the South East at about 6am at Jibowu and was on my way back home

Few meters to Charly Boy bus stop Gbagada , a korope bus painted in Lagos Taxi colour double crossed me , I noticed the vehicle had no number , three hefty guys jumped out of the bus , two with guns, one was fully bearded and were walking towards me

Luckily for me, either by luck or providence, I saw a small opening and made for it

The guys jumped off my track and I sped off

I watched them from my inner mirror as they entered their vehicle and zoomed off

This was at about 6.35am on Sunday morning

Later I came back to the area and made enquiries and some people acknowledged that there have been a lot of kidnapping along the Gbagada Oshodi , Oworonsoki axis in the past few weeks

I hope the Lagos State Police Command and Government are taking notice of this

I could have been a victim

Who knows how many have been picked up

Lagos just like many other cities are becoming dangerous place to live in



