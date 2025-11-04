Court Grants PDP Approval To Hold National Convention

The Oyo State High Court has granted the Peoples Democratic Party approval to proceed with its elective national convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to attend and monitor the exercise, Channels TV reports.

Delivering the ruling, Justice A. L. Akintola issued an interim order permitting the party to continue its convention plans without obstruction.

The decision came after an ex-parte motion filed by Folahan Adelabi against the PDP, its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; Governor Umaru Fintiri, who heads the National Convention Organising Committee; and the INEC.

Adelabi had approached the court to stop any attempt by the defendants to alter or disrupt the timetable, guidelines, or schedule for the planned convention.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Akintola held that the claimant presented a compelling case that warranted immediate judicial intervention.

“The motion ex-parte has merit and succeeds as prayed,” the judge ruled, granting temporary reliefs that safeguard the party’s schedule and direct all parties to allow the convention to proceed as planned.

The judge subsequently adjourned the hearing of the substantive motion for an interlocutory injunction till November 10, 2025.

The interim order, issued on November 3, 2025, was sealed by the Oyo State High Court and endorsed by its Principal Registrar, S. O. Hammed.



