DSS Dismisses 115 Officers ( Full Pictures)

The Department of State Services has announced the dismissal of 115 personnel, cautioning members of the public against engaging with anyone parading themselves as serving officers of the agency.





The DSS disclosed this in a post on X on Tuesday, saying the action was part of ongoing internal reforms within the service.





“As part of the ongoing reforms in the Department of State Services (DSS), the public is hereby informed that a total of 115 personnel have been dismissed over a period,” the statement partly read.





The agency also referenced earlier public notices disowning individuals identified as Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, adding that some of the dismissed personnel were still posing as DSS operatives to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Members of the public are advised to desist from any official dealing with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service,” the DSS said.

It stated that the identities of all affected former personnel had been published on its official website.









“For the sake of clarity, the identities of the dismissed personnel have been published on the website of the Service,” the agency added, directing citizens to dss.gov.ng for verification.

The secret police also provided contact channels for enquiries and complaints.

DSS stated that it will arraign two of its dismissed staff members, Barry Donald and Victor Godwin, who were arrested for allegedly engaging in fraudulent practices.

Earlier, the agency had issued two public warnings about the dismissed officers allegedly impersonating the agency to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.







