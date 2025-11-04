Nigeria : You Can't Dictate US Foreign Policy..US Lawmaker Riley Moore Tells China

 US lawmaker Riley Moore has told China that it cannot dictate America's policies when it comes to Nigeria 

This is coming on the heels of China's reaction to President Donald Trump’s statement on the killings of Christians in Nigeria 

His post

“President Trump is absolutely right to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ who are suffering horrific persecution, and even martyrdom, for their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

“China will not dictate our foreign policy to us, and we will not be lectured to by a Communist autocracy that recently arrested 30 Christian pastors for their faith and throws ethnic minorities in concentration camps.”

Moore made the statement this evening in a post on X.

The Chinese government had earlier on  said it firmly supports the President Bola Tinubu administration as it “leads its people on the development path suited to its national conditions”.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mao Ning, spokesperson of China’s foreign ministry, said “as Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions and force”.

Ning was answering a question on US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action in Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians.

