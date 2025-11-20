Nigerian Airforce Planes Bomb Several Terrorists Targets In Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, has achieved another major breakthrough in the ongoing counterterrorism operations with a precision Air Interdiction (AI) mission conducted on 19 November 2025 at ARRA, a notorious terrorist hideout within the Sambisa general area.

The Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI initiated the attack following series of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions that tracked terrorist movements following the 17 October ambush on ground troops at KASHOMRI. Persistent ISR coverage over KASHOMRI and Sambisa revealed suspicious activities and active terrorist structures at ARRA, prompting a deliberate, intelligence-driven strike. NAF air assets acquired and engaged designated objectives through coordinated, successive passes.





The strike achieved its intended effect with the complete destruction of all identified targets, significantly degrading the terrorists’ operational capabilities and disrupting their command and logistics networks.

This successful mission underscores the NAF’s unwavering commitment to protecting the nation, supporting ground forces, and sustaining relentless pressure on terrorist elements across all theatres of operation.

The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in its mission to neutralize threats, defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity, and secure enduring peace for all citizens.







