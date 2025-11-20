Gov Oyebanji Foot Medical Bills Of Victims Of Ekiti Market Army Class

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji , has called for improved military-civilian relations to curb the menace of consistent brutality and mutual distrust being experienced between the uniformed men and the society at large.

Oyebanji condemned the attack leading to three persons being severely injured during a fracas that broke out between some military personnel and traders at Fayose Market, located at Ajilosun Area of Ado Ekiti Capital, on Tuesday.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, during a visit to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital(EKSUTH), where three victims, who got injured during a brawl between some military men and traders at the Fayose Market are receiving medical treatments.

During the uprising, which was said to have caused serious social disorder, three victims sustained severe gunshots and serious bodily injuries before being taken to EKSUTH for intensive medicare.

Speaking during the visit, Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, frowned at the attack, promising that the culprits will be brought to justice to serve as deterrent to others.

The governor insisted that the matter leading to the exchange of fisticuffs between the military and the civilians could have been avoided, if the country has grown remarkable instinct of military-civilians' relations.





Oyebanji appealed to the military to always tolerate the excesses of the civilians and learn how to handle their cases professionally to avert recurrent issue of disorders and brutality that could endanger social harmony.





The governor sympathised with the victims and wished them quick recuperation, with a promise to foot their medical bills to assuage their feelings at this critical time.





"Immediately the matter was brought to us, Governor Oyebanji despatched a team to go and check the situation. Those who were taken to the hospital were also checked to know how they were faring. We thank God no life was lost.





"But let me say that Governor Oyebanji was highly displeased with this kind of attack. The soldiers and traders at Fayose Market should have tolerated themselves and if they had seen anyone going against the law, then police should have been involved instead of taking the laws into their own hands. That was unacceptable to us.





"The matter that broke out between the military and civilians and the number of victims were regrettable. This can't be tolerated in any sane society. Ekiti under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji won't allow any form of oppression of our people or disrespect for our uniformed men. There must be a balance.





"To maintain a society that will be orderly, we owe it a responsibility for all of us to respect one another and learn how to control our emotions, even when we get angry by the activities of any individual or group.





"We are assuring you that this matter will be investigated thoroughly and whoever is found guilty will surely face the full weight of the law".





The Chief Medical Director of EKSUTH, Prof Kayode Olabanji, disclosed that the three patients brought to the facility are gradually stabilizing, after the bullets that pierced their bodies were removed and wounds treated shortly after they were brought in.





"Though, one of them had a severe case when they were brought in. But we quickly swung into action by removing the bullets, sutured the wounded areas and repaired the damaged parts.





"As you can see, they are in stable conditions and there is no fear that any of them will die", the CMD stated.





Condemning the attack on his people, the Chairman, Fayose Market, Mr. Adeleye Adekunle, revealed that the crisis, which started as a misunderstanding between a military man and a trader, could have been resolved amicably, but for the alleged uncontrollable anger of the uniformed man.





Adeleye saluted Governor Oyebanji for quickly intervening in the matter, saying the issue will be resolved through tripartite roundtable discussion among the government, military and the traders.





"I want to appreciate the government for its quick involvement in this matter, if not, the situation could have got worse.





"I appeal to my people to calm down and allow the government to fully handle the matter. We have that confidence that the government will do the right thing in the matter, so nobody should take laws into his hands".





On the government's entourage are: Special Adviser on Internal Security to the governor, Brig Gen Ebenezer Ogundana, Special Adviser on Information , #Rt Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun, Director general, Bureau of Community Communication, Mrs Mary Oso Omotosho, security personnel, among others.