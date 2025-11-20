Insecurity: Ribadu, IGP, Bianca Ojukwu , Fagbemi etc Meet With Congressman Riley Moore In US

Congressman Moore Meets With Delegation of Senior Nigerian Officials Regarding the Persecution of Christians and Terrorism Threat in Nigeria





Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Riley M. Moore met with a delegation of senior members of the Nigerian government, led by Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser to the President of Nigeria, during the delegation’s visit to Washington, D.C. The meeting allowed for a frank, honest, and productive discussion about the ongoing persecution of Christians and ongoing terrorist threats in Nigeria and opportunities for strengthened cooperation and coordination between the United States and Nigeria to end the bloodshed.





During the meeting, Nigerian officials shared their government’s challenges and concerns regarding counterterrorism, security assistance, protection of vulnerable communities, and ongoing issues involving violence across Nigeria.





Congressman Moore clearly stated that the United States stands ready to coordinate and cooperate with Nigeria, and that, as President Trump made abundantly clear, the United States will not tolerate continued violence against Christians or other forms of religious persecution. President Trump does not make idle threats. Congressman Moore will continue monitoring new developments and pushing the Nigerian government to accept the open hand of cooperation to stop the ongoing persecution and violence against Christians and combat the threat terrorist groups pose to the Nigerian population.





Congressman Moore issued the following statement:





“Today, I had a frank, honest, and productive discussion with senior members of the Nigerian government regarding the horrific violence and persecution Christians face and the ongoing threat terrorism poses across Nigeria. I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.





We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria. The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue.”





The delegation included:





Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – NSA and Leader of the Delegation

Her Excellency, Bianca Ojukwu - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Mr. Kayode Egbetokun - Inspector General of Police

Chief Lateef Olasunkami Fagbemi, SAN - Attorney General of the Federation

General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede - Chief of Defence Staff

Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye - Chief of Defence Intelligence Ms. Idayat Hassan - Special Adviser to ONSA

Ambassador Ibrahim Babani - Director of Foreign Relations, ONSA

Ambassador Nuru Biu - Acting CDA, Embassy of Nigeria

Paul Alabi - Political and Economic Section, Embassy of Nigeria.



