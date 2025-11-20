Mike Arnold Mocks Reno Omokri Over His Consistent Attacks On Peter Obi

Mike Arnold ( The Man That Exposed Reno Omokri) Post On His Continued Attacks Of Peter Obi

"Desperate Reno Omokri. I’ve seen his bizarre obsession with Peter Obi in person, and it can only be described as homoerotic.

His mind is fixed on Obi nonstop. A random tree? A menu item? A car that drives past? Someone sneezes? Any given cloud? His mind always sees Obi as somehow in it. The man lives large and rent free in Omokri’s diabolically befuddled mind. Every waking moment, and probably in his dreams, too.

But this line of his… does he even realize how much it boosts Obi’s esteem? I mean, if Obi can move Trump, Washington DC, Bill Maher, Ted Cruz and pretty much the entire world with just a few private whispers on a quick trip… that man has REAL power. Historic, unprecedented influence. Right?

Is that what he’s trying to say here? Because that’s the takeaway.





Who else but Superman could so nonchalantly set in motion the entire narrative and gears of the most powerful nation on earth?

Of course it’s absurd. But could it be that’s why Reno plucks his eyebrows, prances like a pixie and preens for the cameras… to catch the eye of the man he believes is the most magically influential person on earth? Does he fantasize about the day Obi, with sultry eyes, whispers “yes, daddy” in his ear? 🤣🤣

Your man crush is showing, Reno. "