My Daughter Gave You $50k During Your Campaign...Regina Daniel’s Mother Blasts Ned Nwoko ( Video)

“You Married My Daughter Because You Wanted Someone With High Star To Boost Your Fallen Star.

If You Think You'll βite The Finger That Fed You, You'll Go Down. Regina Is Not A Gold D!gger, She Did Not Marry You For Money.

The Small Girl Even Gave You $50K To Support Your Election; All My Resources Also Went Into That Same Election...You Are Mαd”

These were the words of actress Regina Daniel's mother as she lambastes In-law, Senator Ned Nwoko following the arrest of her son by the billionaire

Video



