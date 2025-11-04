My Daughter Gave You $50k During Your Campaign...Regina Daniel’s Mother Blasts Ned Nwoko ( Video)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

“You Married My Daughter Because You Wanted Someone With High Star To Boost Your Fallen Star.

 If You Think You'll βite The Finger That Fed You, You'll Go Down. Regina Is Not A Gold D!gger, She Did Not Marry You For Money.

 The Small Girl Even Gave You $50K To Support Your Election; All My Resources Also Went Into That Same Election...You Are Mαd” 

These were the words of actress Regina Daniel's mother as she lambastes In-law, Senator Ned Nwoko following the arrest of her son by the billionaire

Video 



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال