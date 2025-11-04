Breaking: Immigration Officers Seize Senator Natasha's Passport At Abuja Airport ( Video)

 Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has cried out over the seizure of her Passport at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on her way out of the country 

Senator Natasha on a post on her social media handle on Tuesday, obtained by CKNNews accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of giving a standing instruction to the Nigerian Immigration Service to confiscate her passport 

According to her , this is the second time this was happening 

She claimed that the officers of NIS informed her that Akpabio claimed she should not be allowed to travel out of the country because she embarrases the Nation whenever she travels 

There has not been any official statement from the NIS or Senator Godswill Akpabio’s office over the latest development 

