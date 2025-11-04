UK Court Jails Nigerian Postgraduate Student For Raping 17-year-old Girl

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Nigerian man, Chiemka Okoronta, has been jailed for raping a stranded 17-year-old girl in Bradford, United Kingdom,

Okoronta and the teenage girl were on board a night bus service unexpectedly terminated in Morley, Leeds, with both requiring transport home to Bradford on 25 March.

He tricked her into sharing a taxi before luring her into his accommodation and attacking her in a locked toilet, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Okoronta, who was convicted of multiple rape offences, was told he was likely to be deported to Nigeria following his sentence.

Okoronta must also serve three years on extended licence and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The court heard the teenager’s phone d!ed after alighting the bus, with Okoronta offering to share a taxi to Bradford Interchange.

Prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan said the vehicle instead went to the defendant’s flat, with the teenager persuaded to go inside and subsequently locked inside a toilet.

Following the attack, the girl stopped a passer-by outside and used their phone to call police.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the girl said: “This incident has turned my life upside down. I have flashbacks of what happened to me, I have nightmares – one minute I feel fine and the next minute it all comes back.”

Judge Sophie McKone told Okoronta: “I am satisfied that when you asked if she wanted to share your taxi to Bradford you formulated a plan that would get her back to your flat where you could rape her.

“You concocted a reason for her to come into your flat. You are, I am clear, a dangerous s3xual predator.”

Det Con Sue Sutcliffe, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to commend the victim in this case for her immense bravery in coming forward straight away to report this horrific crime.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence, to please report it to us so we can take action.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال