Why I Coverted From Christianity To Islam..Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Afrobeat star Burna Boy has revealed that despite converting from Christianity to Islam and studying multiple religions, he remains deeply uncertain about spiritual truth.

In a recent interview, the artist born Damini Ogulu explained that he was raised Christian simply because that was the faith of his parents and the environment he was born into.

According to him, he later made the conscious decision to convert to Islam.

Since then, the acclaimed ‘African Giant’ said he has explored various belief systems extensively.

Burna Boy recounted: “Of course, because that’s what your parents believe and that’s what you were born into.

Growing up, I was a Christian and then I converted to Islam. It’s like I’ve studied it all, but I’m still out here trying to find out what is really going on, you know?

The more I research, the more confused I get.”