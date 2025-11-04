Why I Coverted From Christianity To Islam..Burna Boy

byCKN NEWS -
0



Grammy-winning Afrobeat star Burna Boy has revealed that despite converting from Christianity to Islam and studying multiple religions, he remains deeply uncertain about spiritual truth.

In a recent interview, the artist born Damini Ogulu explained that he was raised Christian simply because that was the faith of his parents and the environment he was born into.

According to him, he later made the conscious decision to convert to Islam.

Since then, the acclaimed ‘African Giant’ said he has explored various belief systems extensively.

Burna Boy recounted: “Of course, because that’s what your parents believe and that’s what you were born into. 

Growing up, I was a Christian and then I converted to Islam. It’s like I’ve studied it all, but I’m still out here trying to find out what is really going on, you know?

 The more I research, the more confused I get.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال